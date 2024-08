This handout photograph released by the Kursk Region Governov Alexei Smirnov in his Telegram channel shows damages in the town of Sudzha on August 6, 2024, caused by shelling from Ukranian forces in Russia's Kursk Region. Russia said on August 6, 2024 that it had repelled an attempted incursion by the Ukrainian army into the Kursk border region, after several operations of the same type claimed in recent months by a group of pro-kyiv fighters. According to the acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, soldiers of the Ukrainian army carried out "breakthrough attempts" in the Sudzha and Korenevo districts. (Photo by Governor of Kursk Region / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / GOVERNOR OF KURSK REGION" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

