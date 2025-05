epa12029030 A handout photo made available by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) shows Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of a rocket strike in downtown Sumy, Ukraine, 13 April 2025, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. At least 31 people were killed, including two children, and 84 people were injured, including 10 children, after a Russian rocket hit downtown Sumy in the morning, according to a report by the State Emergency Service. EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

