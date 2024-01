(FILES) Mickey Mouse animations annouce the entrance to the Walt Disney Archives during a media tour of the Disney Studio and Walt Disney Archives,on June 20, 2023 at the Disney Studio lot, in Burbank, California. Almost a century after his big-screen debut, Mickey Mouse enters the public domain on January 1, 2024, opening the floodgates to potential remakes, spin-offs, adaptations... and legal battles with Disney. The copyright on "Steamboat Willie" -- a short, black-and-white 1928 animation that first introduced audiences to the mischievous rodent who would become emblematic of American pop culture -- expires after 95 years, on January 1, under US law. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

AFP,Mag