epa07519676 A handout photo made available by MINUSMA, a United Nations peacekeeping force in Mali, showing UN peacekeeping armoured vehicles on patrol at a undisclosed location in Mali, 27 March 2019. Reports on 21 April 2019 state one UN peacekeeper was killed and four others wounded in an attack 20 April against MINUSMA forces in Mali's Mopti region. MINUSMA said in a statement that a UN convoy was attacked by using an improvised explosive device, also called IED. UN confirmed those dead and injured were from Egypt. One attacker was reportedly killed while eight others were taken prisoners. EPA/MINUSMA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

