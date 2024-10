epa11650575 Presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, supported by Podemos, shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Maputo, Mozambique, 09 October 2024. More than 17.1 million Mozambican voters will choose the President of the Republic, provincial assemblies and their governors, and 250 members of the Assembly of the Republic. The National Elections Commission (CNE) approved lists of 35 political parties running for the Assembly of the Republic and 14 political parties and groups of citizen voters for provincial assemblies. EPA/LUISA NHANTUMBO

Lusa