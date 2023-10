This photograph posted on a Wagner linked Telegram channel @grey_zone on August 23, 2023, that AFP was able to authenticate, reportedly shows a wreckage of a burning plane near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region. A private plane crashed in Moscow's Tver region and Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the list of passengers, Russian agencies said on August 23, 2023. (Photo by Handout / TELEGRAM/ @grey_zone / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Wagner linked Telegram channel @grey_zone " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS RUSSIA-UKRAINE-CONFLICT-WAR-WAGNER

AFP or licensors