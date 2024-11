(FILES) A mound of plastic waste scavenged from various environments including river channels and dump sites sit in the yard at T3 (EPZ) Limited, a recycling and repurposing factory in Athi River town, Machakos county on November 13, 2023. Global warming. Disappearing plant and animal species. Fertile land turning to desert. Plastic in the oceans, on land, and the air we breathe. These urgent environmental challenges will be in the spotlight over the next few months as the UN hosts four major sessions to address key threats to the planet. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP)

AFP or licensors