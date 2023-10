epa10903063 A woman reacts following a rocket attack on Kharkiv, Eastern Ukraine, 06 October 2023. According to the State Emergency Services of Ukraine, a child was killed and more than 20 other civilians were injured in the rocket attack carried out in the morning of 06 October. The strike comes less than 24 hours after one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in a nearby village the previous day, when more than 50 people lost their lives. EPA/YAKIV LYASHENKO

Lusa