epa12172933 Iranians hold portraits of nuclear scientist Fereidun Abbasi (L), Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Mohammad Bagheri (3-R), nuclear scientist Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi (3-L and R) and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) head Hossein Salami (2-R) who were killed in Israeli airstrikes, during a protest in Tehran, Iran, 13 June 2025. Israel launched strikes on Iran early 13 June, killing top military figures, including Armed Forces Chiefs of Staff Mohammad Bagheri and Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, both countries confirmed. The strikes were part of Operation Rising Lion, Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu said, adding that Iran’s nuclear programme poses a threat to 'Israel's very survival.' EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Lusa