Pope Francis (C) is welcomed by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (2nd-R) after landing at the Figo Maduro air base in Lisbon to attend the World Youth Day (WYD) gathering of young Catholics, on August 2, 2023. Pope Francis arrived in Lisbon today to gather with a million youngsters from across the world at the World Youth Day (WYD), held as the Church reflects on its future. The 86-year-old underwent major abdominal surgery just two months ago, but that has not stopped an event-packed 42nd trip abroad, with 11 speeches and around 20 meetings scheduled. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

