epa10799053 The economist Javier Milei (C), presidential candidate of the right-wing coalition La Libertad Avanza, votes in the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory elections (PASO) at the headquarters of the National Technological University (UTN) in the Almagro neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 13 August 2023. Argentina is holding primary elections to choose the presidential candidates for the upcoming general elections on 22 October 2023. EPA/ENRIQUE GARCIA MEDINA

Lusa