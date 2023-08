epa10791880 Firefighters in action after extinguishing a fire burning in the Gale de Cima area in the municipality of Aljezur, south of Portugal, 09 August 2023. The rural fire that broke out on 05 August in Odemira and entered the municipalities of Monchique and Aljezur (Faro), destroying at least two houses and a rural tourism unit, as well as several outbuildings. EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Lusa