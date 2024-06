epa11447450 A resident shovels an area damaged by flooding in Chialamberto, Lanzo Valley, near Turin, Italy, 30 June 2024. Dozens of people had to leave their residence in the alpine valleys of Turin. Severe weather hit northern Italy, in particular Aosta Valley and Piedmont, leaving extensive damage due to landslides and floods. The town of Cogne remains isolated as the only road to reach it was heavily damaged in several places. EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Lusa