epa10993393 People with an Israeli flag looks on as an Israeli army helicopter carrying Israeli children hostages who were held by Hamas in Gaza, landed at the helipad of the Schneider-Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva, Israel, 24 November 2023. Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day ceasefire agreement, mediated by Qatar, the US, and Egypt, that came into effect at 05:00 AM GMT on 24 November, with 50 Israeli hostages, women and children, to be released by Hamas and 150 Palestinian women and children that were detained in Israeli prisons to be released in exchange. More than 14,000 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Gaza Government media office and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ABIR SULTAN