epa11456050 Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (C), New York Governor Kathy Hochul (L) and Maryland Governor Wes Moore (R) walk out of the West Wing to deliver remarks to the news media following their meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 03 July 2024. President Biden is meeting with key Democratic allies as he tries to control the damage from his poor debate performance. EPA/SHAWN THEW

Lusa