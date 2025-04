epa10148980 International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team departs from a hotel in Kyiv as they are expected to visit the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine, 31 August 2022. IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi leads an IAEA expert mission that comprises IAEA nuclear safety, security, and safeguards staff as they set for their official visit in Ukraine to the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Lusa