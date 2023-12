epa10941847 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a press conference at the end of the first day of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 27 October 2023. Over the course of a two-day summit, EU leaders will discuss the unfolding situation in the Middle East, continued support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's war of aggression, the EU's long-term budget, the economy, migration and external relations. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Lusa