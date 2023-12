epa05203602 A woman holds a sign with pictures of miners who disappeared in Tumeremo municipality, Bolivar state, in Venezuela, 09 March 2016. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on 08 March created a 'special military zone' to protect the Mining Arc of the Orinoco, a zone rich in minerals, after the disappearance of 28 miners in the region, all of them presumably murdered, according to relatives. Maduro said that the alleged massacre of the miners was part of a "national and international media campaign" against his government directed by a sector of Venezuela's opposition in the town of Tumeremo, near Essequibo, a part Guyana claimed by Venezuela, and along the route to the border with Brazil. So far, after three days of searching by police and soldiers, no evidence of the massacre has turned up. EPA/STR

Lusa