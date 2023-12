epa11001328 Destruction in the northern Gaza Strip is seen from Salah Al Din road in the central Gaza Strip, 29 November 2023. The four-day ceasefire agreed upon by Israel and Hamas was extended by 48 hours on 27 November, followed by more talks about a possible further extension. The Israeli army on 29 November has reissued its daily message to the residents of Gaza to avoid moving back into northern Gaza which is considered a “war zone", to not approach within one kilometer of the border and to not access the sea. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Lusa