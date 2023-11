epa10835720 Italian MotoGP rider Francesco Bagnaia (L) of Ducati Lenovo team and Spanish MotoGP rider Aleix Espargaro (2-L) of Aprilia Racing Factory Team, Spanish MotoGp rider Maverick Vivales (R) Aprilia Racing and South African MotoGp rider Brad Binder (2-R) of Red Bull KTM in action during the qualifying session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya racetrack in Barcelona, Spain, 02 September 2023. The Motorcycling Grand Prix of Catalunya is held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya racetrack in Barcelona on 03 September. EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Lusa