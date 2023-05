This picture taken in Cesena on May 17, 2023, shows damaged cars in a flooded street in San Rocco district after the flooding of the Savio river. Heavy rains have caused major floodings in central Italy, where trains were stopped and schools were closed in many towns while people were asked to leave the ground floors of their homes and to avoid going out. Five people have died after the floodings across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region, a local official said. (Photo by Alessandro SERRANO / AFP)

AFP or licensors