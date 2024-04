Sporting CP Nuno Santos (L) in action against Vitoria SC Kaio Cesar (2-L) during the Portuguese First League soccer match between Sporting CP and Vitoria SC (Guimaraes) at Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, 21 April 2024. MANUEL DE ALMEIDA/LUSA

© 2024 LUSA - Agência de Notícias de Portugal, S.A.