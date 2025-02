SoftBank group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son (L) and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shake hands after a talk session in Tokyo on February 3, 2025. Japan's SoftBank Group will form a joint venture with US tech giant OpenAI to offer advanced artificial intelligence to businesses, SoftBank chief executive Masayoshi Son announced on February 3. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)

