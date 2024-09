epa08760820 Security personnel from the Organizing Committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 assist facial recognition of a staff performing a spectator during a screening test in Tokyo Big Sight, in Tokyo, Japan, 21 October 2020. The screening measures, including COVID-19 coronavirus countermeasures, are part of the effort to ensure the safe and secure running of the Olympic Games, which are due to take place from 23 July 2021 to 08 August 2021, after being postponed for one year due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

