Renee Guette, a WWII concentration camp survivor, talks with Andree Dupont, an old friend whom she met before the camp and now lives in France, through an iPad placed in the bedroom of her daughter’s home in the northern outskirts of Houston in Tomball, Texas on April 22, 2025. Renee Guette, 98, laughed as she looked at her computer screen in Texas. On the other end of the video call was 97-year-old Andree Dupont, living in France. The women, who supported the French resistance against Nazi occupation, had a moving reunion in April -- it was the first time they had seen each other since being freed from a German concentration camp 80 years ago.

Gianrigo MARLETTA / AFP