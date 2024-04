epa09368415 A man looks at a marijuana plant at a Cannabis camp, outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Mexico City, Mexico, 26 July 2021. A month after the historic ruling of the Mexican Supreme Court that lifted the prohibition of recreational marijuana use, recreational cannabis remains in a confused legal limbo, since it is still penalized in the Penal Code and the Government has not yet granted permits for self-consumption. EPA/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

Lusa