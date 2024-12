Police and ambulances stand next to the Christmas market, where a car crashed into a crowd injuring between "60 and 80 people", according to a spokesman for the local rescue service, on December 20, 2024 in Magdeburg, eastern Germany. According to the emergency service, several people were "severely" injured", the spokesman said. German media reported one person had died, although that was not yet confirmed by authorities. (Photo by NEWS5 / NEWS5 / AFP)