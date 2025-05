epa11860624 Israeli forces patrol the streets during the ninth day of an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, 29 January 2025. Two days after the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas came into effect, the Israeli military on 21 January 2025 launched an operation in Jenin resulting in at least 17 Palestinian deaths and more than 60 injuries, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Lusa