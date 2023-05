epa10611748 Attendees watch a public screening at a cottage house of the English garden at the Gardens of the World park in Berlin, Germany, 06 May 2023. Fans and interested persons were invited to attend the coronation event of Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla at the Gardens of the World park (Gaerten der Welt). EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

