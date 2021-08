epa09427907 A handout photo made available by the Office of Governor Kathy Hochul shows New York Governor Kathy Hochul (R) sworn in as the state's 57th governor by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore (L) as First Gentleman Bill Hochul (C) holds the Bible during a midnight ceremony at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York, USA, 24 August 2021. Hochul is replacing outgoing governor Andrew Cuomo who resigned following an investigation in multiple allegations of sexual harassment and a resulting threat of impeachment. EPA/MIKE GROLL / OFFICE OF GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Lusa