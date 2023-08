epa10823313 Family photo of the XIV CPLP Conference in Sao Tome and Principe, 27 August 2023. The Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP), which includes Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe and Timor-Leste, holds the 14th Conference of Heads of State and Government, in Sao Tome and Principe, under the motto 'Youth and Sustainability'. EPA/ESTELA SILVA

Lusa