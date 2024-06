epaselect epa11426990 A protester reacts at an anti-riot police officer after being teargased as he takes part in a demonstration against a controversial tax bill in the central business district in Nairobi, Kenya, 20 June 2024. Police have fired tear gas to disperse protesters who gathered near the parliament to demonstrate against planned tax hikes that many fear will worsen the cost-of-living crisis. EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Lusa