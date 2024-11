epa04306812 Smoke rises after an airstrike in the west of Gaza City, 09 July 2014. Israel launched an air offensive in response to increasing rocket attacks by Palestinian militants, conducting repeated strikes that killed at least 25 Palestinians on 08 July in the Gaza Strip. Among the dead were eight children and two women. The fatalities included several militants from Hamas and the Islamic Jihad group, Gaza emergency services chief Ashraf al-Qedra said. Israel's cabinet, meanwhile, authorized the army to call up 40,000 reservists should it decide to expand the operation, possibly into a ground offensive. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

epa04306812