epa11152428 A handout photo made available by the National Police of Ukraine, shows the site of a shelling on a residential building in Selidove city of Donetsk area, Ukraine, 14 February 2024 amid the Russian invasion. At least three people were killed and another 12 were injured following a Russian strike on a five-floor residential building, and a part of a civilian hospital according to the State Emergency Service. according to the State Emergency Service. EPA/NATIONAL POLICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT HANDOUT 43803 HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Lusa