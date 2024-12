Handout picture released by Rio Grande do Sul Fire Department showing firefighters working on the site of a plane crash in Gramado, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil on December 22, 2024. At least nine people died after a small plane crashed in a commercial area of the tourist city of Gramado, in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul (south), according to authorities. (Photo by Handout / RIO GRANDE DO SUL FIRE DEPARTMENT / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Rio Grande do Sul Fire Department / HANDOUT / " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS