epa10908407 Smoke rises in Al-Shejaeiya neigbourhood after an Israeli air strike in the eastern Gaza City, 08 October 2023. Israeli air strikes, in retaliation for the 07 October Hamas attacks on Israel, have killed 413 people in the Gaza Strip, with almost 2,300 wounded, according to Palestinian Health Ministry. The attacks on Israel killed more than 700 Israelis and left over 2,240 injured, the Israeli army said 08 October. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Lusa