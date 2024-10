COLMA, CA - APRIL 26: A customer looks over a Ford Fusion parked on the lot at the Serramonte Ford dealership on April 26, 2011 in Colma, California. Benefiting from strong demand for smaller cars and pickups Ford Motor Co. beat out Wall Street's estimates by reporting its best first quarter earnings since 1998 with a reported earnings of 2.6 billion dollars. David Paul Morris/Getty Images/AFP

AFP