A train powered entirely by hydrogen is pictured in Bremervoerde, on August 24, 2022. - A fleet of 14 trains provided by French industrial giant Alstom to the German state Lower Saxony replaces diesel locomotives on the 100 kilometres (60 miles) of track connecting the cities of Cuxhaven, Bremerhaven, Bremervoerde and Buxtehude near Hamburg. (Photo by CARMEN JASPERSEN / AFP)

AFP or licensors