This handout picture obtained on July 9, 2023 from French "Gendarmerie Nationale" twitter account shows a portrait of emile, a missing boy, who disappeared in Le Vernet, southeastern France on July 8, 2023. Four people, including Emile's grandfather Philippe Vedovini and grandmother, have been held for questionning by police on grounds of "homicide" and "concealment of a corpse" early on March 25, 2025, the prosecutor of Aix-en-Provence announced in a communique.Emile, a two-and-a-half year old boy went missing while at the summer home of his grandparents in the French Alpine tiny hamlet of Le Haut-Vernet on July 8, 2023. Handout / @GendarmerieNationale_Twitter / AFP

AFP or licensors