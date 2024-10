A photo tour origanized by the administration of the Sahel Hospital's on October 22, 2024, shows the entrance of the hospital in Beirut's southern suburb of Haret Hreik. Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari referenced a bunker allegedly filled with cash and gold under the Sahel hospital in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut, but said the vault had not been targeted yet by the Israeli military. Fadi Alameh, who heads the hospital, told AFP that Israel's "allegations are false." He added that medical staff working in the emergency department, the only hospital unit still operating despite the dangers, were being evacuated. (Photo by Anwar AMRO / AFP)

AFP or licensors