(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 5, 2017 French actor Gerard Depardieu arrives at the 74th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido. - Gerard Depardieu was heard by police on November 27, 2018 in a free hearing in an investigation in which he is targeted for rape and sexual assault, it was reported on November 28 by police source. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

AFP, Mag