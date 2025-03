Colombian environmental engineer and fruit seed enthusiast Gian Paolo Daguer holds a fruit as he speaks during an interview with AFP in Bogota on December 12, 2024. Bent over a mobile phone in his dining room in Bogota, Colombia's so-called "lord of the fruit" describes flavors, textures, and potential uses of rare produce to thousands of social media followers. Gian Paolo Daguer, 47, is the head of a volunteer network with a mission to save these natural delicacies from extinction in one of the most biodiverse countries in the world. (Photo by Pablo VERA / AFP)

AFP