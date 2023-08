epa10335850 A handout photo made available by the Spanish Maritime Rescue Services (Salvamento Maritimo, SASEMAR) shows three people on the rudder of the oil tanker 'Alithini II' near the coast of Las Palmas in Gran Canaria, Spain, 28 November 2022 (issued 29 November 2022). The three stowaways were rescued as the boat arrived to Las Palmas after eleven days of navigation from Lagos (Nigeria). EPA/SPANISH MARITIME RESCUE SERVICES HANDOUT -- IMAGE TO BE USED ONLY IN RELATION TO THE STATED EVENT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa10335850