The head of the Democratic Alliance (AD) list for the European elections Sebastiao Bugalho (L), flanked by PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader, Luis Montenegro (2-L), by PSD`s member, Paulo Rangel (L), and by the EPP (European Popular Party) candidate for the presidency of the European Comission, Ursula von der Leyen (C), during a rally, as part of the campaign for the European elections, Porto, Portugal, on 6th June 2024. TIAGO PETINGA/LUSA

Lusa