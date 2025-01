This handout picture released by the Syrian Arab News Agency SANA shows the foreign minister for the interim Syrian government Asaad al-Shaibani (2nd-R), defence minister Murhaf Abu Qasra (2nd-L), and intelligence chief Anas Khattab (L) meeting with Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani (R) in Doha on January 5, 2025.

SANA / AFP