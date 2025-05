Ugandan activist, lawyer, and journalist Agather Atuhaire displays bruises and scars on her arms after her release from detention by Tanzanian authorities, outside a hospital in Kampala on May 23, 2025. A Ugandan activist who was arrested and held "incommunicado" in Tanzania after attempting to attend the trial of an opposition leader has been found dumped at the Ugandan border with "indications of torture", a rights group said on May 23, 2025. Human rights groups say Tanzania and neighbouring Uganda have accelerated crackdowns on opponents and dissidents as they prepare for presidential elections in the next seven months. Ugandan activist Agather Atuhaire was arrested earlier this week alongside her Kenyan counterpart, Boniface Mwangi, a prominent campaigner against corruption and police brutality in Kenya. (Photo by AFP) / “The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by - has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [corrects byline to -]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.”

