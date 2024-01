epa03583024 (FILE) A file photo shows South African paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius competeing at the 13th IAAF World Championships in Athletics, in Daegu, South Korea, on 28 August 2011. South African Olympic and Paralympic sprint runner Oscar Pistorius was in police custody on suspicion of shooting and killing his girlfriend, broadcaster eNCA reported on 14 February 2013. Beeld newspaper reported the shooting was accidental, after the athlete mistook the woman for a robber, but police have yet to formally comment on this. Police confirmed a woman in her 20s was killed inside a home in the capital Pretoria. A case of murder was being investigated.

créditos: EPA/NIC BOTHMA