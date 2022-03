epa09830920 A handout photo made available by the Donetsk Regional Civil-Military Administration Council shows Donetsk Regional Theatre of Drama destroyed by an airstrike in Mariupol, Ukraine, 16 March 2022 (issued on 17 March 2022). Russians launched an air strike on the Drama Theater and the Neptune swimming pool in Mariupol, a press release by the Donetsk Regional State Administration states. Several hundred Mariupol residents were hiding in the Drama Theater and their fate remains unknown as the entrance to the bomb shelter is blocked by debris, the press statement reads further. EPA/Donetsk Regional Civil-Military HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

