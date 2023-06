epa10709022 Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a televised address to the nation in Moscow, Russia, 24 June 2023. Putin said counter-terrorism measures were enforced in Moscow and other Russian regions. The speech came after private military company (PMC) Wagner Group’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video on 24 June that his troops had occupied the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, demanding a meeting with Russia’s defense chiefs. Despite not openly mentioning the Wagner Group nor its leader during the speech, Putin described the event as a 'stab in the back' of Russia and its people. EPA/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

