This handout picture released by the Israeli Army on June 8, 2024, shows Noa Argamani, 26-years-old, being hugged by a relative at the Sheba Tel-HaShomer Medical Centre, after her rescue from the Gaza Strip by the Israeli army, in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv on June 8, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and the militant group Hamas. Israel said its forces rescued four hostages alive from a Gaza refugee camp on June 8, after an operation that militant group Hamas said left dozens of Palestinians dead and wounded. The four had been kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova music festival during the Islamists' October 7 attacks that sparked war with Israel, the army said. Noa Argamani, 26, Almog Meir Jan, 22, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 41, had been rescued from two separate buildings "in the heart of Nuseirat" in a "complex daytime operation", the military said, adding they were in "good medical condition". (Photo by Handout / Israeli Army / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Israeli Army' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ===

